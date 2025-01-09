Raptors Take on NBA-Leading Cavaliers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
It'll be a quick turnaround Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors get set to take on the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors bounced back from two disappointing performances earlier this week with a commendable effort against the New York Knicks. While they fell short against a more talented Knicks squad, it was at least a respectable blowout loss. Against Cleveland, Toronto should be looking for the same sort of script—things might get ugly, but the team needs to keep showing fight, even in one-sided affairs.
- Gradey Dick has been in a funk lately, struggling to score inside the arc. It’s caused problems for Toronto when opponents run him off the line, taking away his three-point shot. It needs to get better for the sophomore sharpshooter, as his offense is really what’s keeping him on the floor right now.
- Scottie Barnes had a tough time earlier this season against Evan Mobley and Cleveland's defensively stout frontcourt. Both Barnes and RJ Barrett thrive on attacking the paint to score, but that won’t come easy against the Cavaliers. Toronto may need to rely on keeping pace from beyond the arc instead.
Injury Reports
Neither team has released it's injury report as of publication.
Toronto may be without Ochai Agbaji and Bruce Brown. Sam Merrill's status will be one to watch for Cleveland.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +15.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of just 11.1%. The total for the game is 235.5.
