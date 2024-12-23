Raptors Head to New York to Take on Knicks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks on Monday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will be back at it Monday night when they head to New York to take on Jalen Brunson and the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter erupted 27 points on Sunday night against the Houston Rockets in his most impressive game of the season. Toronto is going to be looking for more of that from Walter who connected on six three-pointers in the game. Considering Toronto's lack of three-point firepower, anything like that from Walter will help immensely moving forward.
- Scottie Barnes sounds like he's still not fully healthy as he works his way back into a groove following an ankle injury. He struggled against the Rockets, scoring just six points on 2-for-15 shooting. If the Raptors are going to have any chance against New York, it's going to require a lot more from the All-Star forward.
- Davion Mitchell will be one to keep an eye on after he failed to see the court despite being made available to play on Sunday. Jamal Shead looked impressive off the bench and it'll be interesting to see how Toronto navigates its backcourt rotation against New York.
Injury Report
Toronto has listed RJ Barrett as questionable to play. Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown are all out.
The Knicks will be without Matt Ryan and Mitchell Robinson.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +13.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 14.3%. The total for the game is 226.5.
