Raptors Host OG Anunoby's Knicks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and the New York Knicks to town Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Knicks have been the NBA's best offense this season thanks in no small part to Karl-Anthony Towns' three-point shooting firepower. If Towns plays, Toronto will have its hands full against a New York team full of shooters. The Raptors will need to fire away from behind the arc if they're going to keep up with the Knicks.
- Scottie Barnes had a career night earlier this month when Pascal Siakam came to town and Monday offers an opportunity to go up against another old friend in Anunoby. It won't be quite as easy for Barnes against one of the league's top defensive wings, but there's little doubt Barnes will be energetic for this one.
- Jonathan Mogbo jumped ahead of Chris Boucher in Toronto's rotation against the Mavericks and it'll be interesting to see if it stays that way moving forward. Mogbo provides the Raptors with a ton of defensive versatility and pairs nicely alongside Kelly Olynyk as a floor-spacer off Toronto's bench.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley.
The Knicks have listed Towns and Cameron Payne as questionable to play. Mitchell Robinson is out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 33.3%. The total for the game is 231.5
