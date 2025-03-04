Raptors Face Off vs. Magic in Rematch Game: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up a two-game set on Tuesday when they take on the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Toronto did its best to lose on Sunday against the Magic, pulling Jakob Poeltl early in the fourth quarter and leaning on Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson down the stretch. It’s clear the Raptors have their sights set on a top lottery pick, and more maneuvering could be on the way as the season winds down.
- Rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter should see heavy minutes again, likely stepping into the starting lineup with Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji sidelined. Walter has flashed impressive shot-making and has a knack for being a feisty on-ball defender. Expect him to take on a bigger role over the next month and a half.
- Mogbo, AJ Lawson, and Jamal Shead should also see expanded roles as Toronto continues to prioritize its young core and evaluate its long-term pieces. With the season playing out as it has, the Raptors seem content to give their developing players extended minutes, even if they struggle along the way. The focus is on growth rather than immediate results, allowing these young players to gain valuable experience while the team keeps its sights set on the future.
Injury Report
The Raptors will be without Agbaji, Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, and Garrett Temple.
Orlando has ruled out Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 30.3%. The total for the game is 209.5.
