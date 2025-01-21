Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Magic: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will return to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night as they host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors have looked better after a rough start to the month, including a blowout loss to Orlando. Their offense has shown improvement, with more effective ball movement in recent games. Facing the Magic’s third-ranked defense will be another key test for Toronto as the Raptors try to stay competitive for the next little while.
- It’ll likely be another tough night for Scottie Barnes against Orlando’s top scorer Paolo Banchero. Barnes has done an impressive job as a two-way player over the past few games and Toronto is going to need another big performance from him against one of the league’s brightest young stars.
- Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk just turned in their most impressive performances of the season. It seems unlikely Olynyk will get moved before the trade deadline next month, but the more Brown can prove he’s healthy and ready to contribute the better for Toronto. Davion Mitchell may be another player to keep an eye on even if his name hasn't circulated in trade talks much so far.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji. Chris Boucher is questionable with an illness.
Orlando has ruled out Franz and Mo Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Goga Bitadze. Jett Howard and Gary Harris are both questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 50%. The total for the game is 214.5.
