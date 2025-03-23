Raptors Take on Undermanned Spurs: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will return home to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more

The Toronto Raptors will return home for a quick pitstop Sunday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 6 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It’ll likely be another rough one, with both the Raptors and Spurs focused more on lottery odds than wins down the stretch. Toronto has already eased off the gas, regularly resting key players and pulling starters early over the past few weeks. That trend probably continues Sunday night.
- Scottie Barnes had been in a bit of a funk recently, even against some of the league’s weaker teams, before snapping out of it with a strong showing Thursday against the Warriors. It’s not easy to thrive without reliable teammates, but Barnes should still be able to make a significant impact against teams like San Antonio.
- It’ll be another night of heavy minutes for Toronto’s developmental pieces. Expect Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, Orlando Robinson, Jamison Battle, and potentially Ja’Kobe Walter to see extended run. They’ll have a few more weeks to make their case for a bigger role next season.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley who will both be rested Sunday. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ulrich Chomche, Jared Rhoden, and AJ Lawson are all out. Walter is questionable to play.
The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanayama, De'Aaron Fox, and Charles Bassey.
Game odds
The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 55.6%. The total for the game is 233.5.
