Raptors & Pelicans Face Off Wednesday: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on a shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Wednesday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This will be another winnable game for Toronto with implications regardless of how it plays out. A loss would allow the Raptors to slip below New Orleans in the standings and into the bottom three in the league. A win, conversely, could help Toronto pursue a play-in spot later in the year when everyone gets back healthy.
- Toronto needs more from Ochai Agbaji, who finished Monday night without a point and was limited to just one rebound in nearly 24 minutes. That's simply not good enough for a player who had shown a lot of development earlier this season. Agbaji has been a solid defender this year, but the Raptors need him to provide more across the board.
- The loss of Gradey Dick has left Toronto unusually thin on three-point shooting. The Raptors may be able to get by against a Pelicans team that doesn't shoot particularly well from three-point range but if New Orleans is closer to full strength on Wednesday it could be an uphill battle for Toronto once again.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Dick, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk.
New Orleans has listed Dejounte Murray as probable. Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, and Jordan Hawkins are all questionable. Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson, and Jose Alvarado have all been ruled out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 45.5%. The total for the game is 222.5.
Published