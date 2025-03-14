Raptors Hit the Road vs. Shorthanded Jazz: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to snap their winning streak on Friday vs. the Utah Jazz: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will head to Utah on Friday night for a matchup against the Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET in a battle of struggling teams.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Friday's game will likely be another rough one as Toronto looks to end its two-game winning streak and stay on course in the race to the bottom of the standings. The Raptors did their best to lose on Wednesday and aren’t expected to ease up on their tanking efforts anytime soon.
- The Raptors have seen some impressive performances from A.J. Lawson and Orlando Robinson lately, and they'll hope that continues from the team's developmental core. Both players are fighting to prove they belong in the NBA and are looking to secure a roster spot for next season.
- Toronto will have to be more shameless if it wants to drop this one, something it wasn’t willing to do in its last meeting with Utah. The Raptors brought Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes back late in the fourth quarter, securing a win. If the goal is to lose, they can’t make that mistake again.
Injury Reports
Toronto will rest Jakob Poeltl against Utah. The Raptors will also be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Jared Rhoden. Scottie Barnes and Ochai Agbaji are both questionable to play.
The Jazz will be without Taylor Hendricks and John Collins. Keyonte George is questionable to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +2.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 47.6%. The total for the game is 234.5.
Further Reading
Published