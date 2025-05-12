Raptors Reveal Team Representative at NBA Draft Lottery
It’s all on Masai Ujiri.
The Toronto Raptors have turned to their president and vice chairman to represent the team on stage Monday night at the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago. With a 31.9% chance of landing a top-four pick, Ujiri will be tasked with bringing some much-needed luck as Toronto eyes a potentially franchise-altering selection.
While Ujiri takes the stage, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster will be in the back room, where the official draw takes place. There, the league will pull numbered ping pong balls to determine the order of the top four picks.
Ujiri will share the stage with a lineup of league representatives, including Bub Carrington of the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz co-owner Ashley Smith, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson, Keon Ellis of the Sacramento Kings, Toumani Camara of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for the Houston Rockets, Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee, and Brooklyn Nets coach Jordi Fernandez.
Meanwhile, the drawing room will be packed with general managers and senior team officials overseeing the proceedings, as the fate of the lottery-bound teams hangs in the balance.
Toronto’s odds of landing the top pick sit at 7.5%, with a 7.8% chance for the second pick, 8.1% for the third, and 8.5% for the fourth. The most likely outcome, however, is the Raptors falling to the No. 8 spot, where they have a 34.1% chance of landing. If Toronto doesn’t move into the top four, the Raptors can select anywhere from No. 7 through No. 11.
The lottery will begin shortly after 7 p.m. ET.