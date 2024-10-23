Raptors Debut Throwback Jerseys For Season Opener
The Toronto Raptors are breaking out the time machine.
It'll be a throwback to the early 2000s on Wednesday night when the Raptors debut their throwback purple uniforms for the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It'll be the first time Toronto has worn the jersey since the 2005-06 season.
The purple jerseys are one of five different jerseys the Raptors will wear this season including their more traditional red, white, and black jerseys with the chevron iconography. Toronto has yet to officially release its City Edition uniform but those are also supposed to be a nod to the early 2000s with the old-school dinosaur on the chest.
Toronto will be giving out purple shirts at the season opener for fans who attend the game as part of its 30th season celebration.
As part of the festivities this year, Vince Carter will be joining the Sportsnet television broadcast for select games including the season opener. He'll be live in attendance at Scotiabank Arena as the organization ushers in a new era.
Toronto will be holding throwback nights throughout the year to honor the organization's history. That includes honoring Carter's No. 15 which will be retired by the Raptors on Nov. 2 when DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings come to town. The Raptors will wear their purple classic jerseys for the game to pay homage to Carter.
The Raptors will debut their city edition jerseys on Nov. 21 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Toronto will not wear its OVO-inspired gold and black jerseys this season as they have in previous years.