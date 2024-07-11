Raptors Announce Change to Summer League Roster
Drew Timme will not be playing for the Toronto Raptors at Summer League.
The 23-year-old former Gonzaga standout is expected to be with the Sacramento Kings in Summer League after initially signing with Toronto. Timme appeared in three games for Sacramento in the California Classic Summer League tournament, averaging 9.7 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Toronto has elected to replace Timme with Fardaws Aimaq, a 25-year-old center from Vancouver. Aimaq was a sixth-year big man for California last season, averaging 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46.4% from the floor. He previously led collegiate basketball in rebounds in 2021, averaging 15 per game as the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the Utah Valley Wolverines.
Aimaq joins second-round pick Ulrich Chomche and two-way center Branden Calrson as the team's three centers heading to Las Vegas for Summer League this weekend.
Gradey Dick, Ja'Kobe Walter, Ochai Agbaji, and Jonathan Mogbo headline Toronto's team for Summer League action. It's a group that'll be coached by Raptors assistant coach Jama Mahlalela.
Toronto will begin Summer League action on July 13 with a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That'll be followed Sunday against the Denver Nuggets before the Raptors play their final two games on July 17 against the Utah Jazz and July 19 against Miami.
Timme was a star for the Bulldogs in 2022-23, averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while leading Gonzaga to a berth in the Elite Eight.