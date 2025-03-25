Raptors Plan to Rest 2 Starters in Crucial Game vs. Nets
Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley will sit out Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
It’s an unsurprising decision for the Raptors, who are opting to rest two starters in a crucial late-season game. Toronto enters Wednesday night with a two-game lead over Brooklyn and likely needs to lose to maintain any hope of slipping further down the reverse standings.
Poeltl and Quickley both played on Monday against the Washington Wizards, having been rested on Sunday during a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It seems that Toronto plans to alternate games, with Poeltl and Quickley sitting out every other night.
RJ Barrett will return to the lineup after being given a rest night on Monday. He has been alternating off nights with Poeltl and Quickley in recent games.
Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick both remain sidelined, with no timetable for their return this season. Ulrich Chomche and Chris Boucher are also out for the game.
Ja'Kobe Walter is not listed on Toronto's injury report and should be available, despite not playing on Monday. The rookie first-round pick returned from injury on Sunday and is expected to be available against Brooklyn.
With 10 games remaining, the Raptors are five games ahead of the Miami Heat in the reverse standings, making it unlikely they will fall any further in the lottery race. Toronto has two more wins than both the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers who sit tied for the fifth-worst record in the NBA.
Brooklyn has yet to release its injury report for Wednesday.