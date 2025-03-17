Raptors Share Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Suns Game
Jakob Poeltl will be sidelined again Monday night.
The Toronto Raptors will rest their starting center against the Phoenix Suns, continuing their pattern of alternating rest games for Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley. Both players have missed every other game since March 7 as Toronto maneuvers for draft lottery positioning.
Quickley will return to the lineup after sitting out Sunday but is expected to rest again Thursday when the Raptors face the Golden State Warriors.
RJ Barrett will miss his second straight game due to illness. While there’s a chance he returns Thursday, his status remains uncertain.
Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Ulrich Chomche all remain out, while Jared Rhoden continues his G League stint with Raptors 905.
Expect Toronto to keep a close eye on Quickley and Scottie Barnes’ minutes, particularly if Monday’s game is close late. The Raptors have consistently pulled key players in crunch time to protect or improve their lottery odds. Barnes was limited to 27 minutes on Sunday, while Poeltl played just 24 before Toronto closed out the game with its bench unit.
The Suns, meanwhile, will be on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to release their injury report. Bradley Beal’s status remains uncertain as he continues working his way back from a hamstring issue.