Raptors Continue to Rest Starters With Scottie Barnes' Status Unclear for Friday
The Toronto Raptors remain committed to prioritizing lottery positioning.
Despite the gap between Toronto and the final play-in spot shrinking to 4.5 games, the Raptors continue to rest key players in an effort to maximize their draft odds. Jakob Poeltl will sit out Friday's game against the Utah Jazz, marking his fourth absence in the last eight games as the team carefully manages his workload.
Immanuel Quickley will return to the lineup after missing two of the last three games for “rest,” while RJ Barrett is back following a one-game absence due to personal reasons.
Scottie Barnes’ status remains uncertain as he deals with a sprained right pinky finger. He missed Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers and has just two more absences remaining before he falls short of the NBA’s 65-game eligibility requirement for postseason awards.
Ochai Agbaji has been upgraded to questionable as he recovers from a left ankle sprain that has kept him out since the start of the month.
Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche remain sidelined.
With the Raptors expected to lean on their depth again, Jared Rhoden, AJ Lawson, Colin Castleton, and Orlando Robinson are likely to see increased roles. Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead was held out of the second half against Philadelphia as Toronto opted to evaluate less experienced point guard options.
Toronto now sits seventh in the NBA’s draft lottery standings, a half-game behind the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets for the fifth spot in the reverse standings.