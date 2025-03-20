All Raptors

Raptors to Rest RJ Barrett vs. Warriors

The Toronto Raptors plan to rest RJ Barrett on Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors

Mar 2, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) drives around Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
RJ Barrett will sit out again Thursday.

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out the Canadian forward for "rest" against the Golden State Warriors, marking his third straight missed game after dealing with an illness earlier this week.

Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley will both be available, playing together for the first time since March 7 after Toronto had alternated rest nights for the two starters over the past seven games.

Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Ulrich Chomche remain sidelined, while Jared Rhoden will continue his G League assignment.

The Warriors have yet to release their injury report. Steph Curry was held out for rest on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto is expected to keep leaning on its depth down the stretch as it prioritizes lottery positioning.

