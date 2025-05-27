RJ Felton on Toronto Raptors’ Radar Draft Following Strong Senior Season
East Carolina senior RJ Felton is the latest prospect set to work out for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Felton’s pre-draft visit to Toronto was reported by Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire, adding another stop to a busy workout schedule as the 6-foot-3 guard looks to earn a shot at the next level. He’s coming off a standout senior season and is expected to be a summer league or G League target following the draft.
Felton averaged 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 37.6% from three this past season. He was named to the All-AAC First Team, helping lead the Pirates to a 19–14 record.
Across four years at East Carolina, Felton became one of the most decorated players in program history. He finished second all-time in field goals made (630) and third in total points (1,774) and career threes (235).
Last month, he competed at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, an annual showcase for top senior prospects in front of NBA scouts and executives. Felton was named Player of the Game in one of his performances after scoring 22 points, standing out as one of the week’s top performers.
In addition to Toronto, Felton has reportedly worked out for the Hornets, Suns, Kings, Spurs, and Jazz before the draft late next month.
While he is not projected to be drafted, Felton’s scoring, toughness, and college production make him a strong candidate for Raptors 905 or a two-way contract. For Toronto, he would bring physicality, energy, and floor spacing to the G League level with a chance to earn a longer look in training camp.