Report: Raptors Trade Davion Mitchell in Deal with Heat
The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Davion Mitchell to the Miami Heat in exchange for veteran forward PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash considerations, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Mitchell, 26, was acquired by Toronto last summer in a deal with the Sacramento Kings. He appeared in 44 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 24.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 35.9% from three.
Though he played a limited offensive role, Mitchell proved to be a valuable contributor, especially during Immanuel Quickley’s absence earlier this season. His on-ball defense helped stabilize the Raptors’ improving defensive identity since the new year, making him a key piece during their best stretch of the season.
Tucker, 39, returns to Toronto, where he was originally drafted 35th overall in 2006. He played his rookie season with the Raptors in 2006-07 before spending five seasons overseas. He later rejoined the franchise for the 2016-17 season, appearing in 24 games for Toronto. However, he isn’t expected to stay this time. If Tucker isn’t flipped before the 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Raptors are likely to buy out his contract.
The second-round pick adds future flexibility as Toronto continues its rebuild, though it’s unclear which pick the Raptors are acquiring in the deal.
For Miami, Mitchell brings a defensive-minded guard who can provide depth behind Tyler Herro and bolster the Heat’s perimeter defense for the playoff push.
Mitchell is on an expiring $6.5 million contract, and after Toronto’s acquisition of Brandon Ingram late Wednesday night, there was little path for him to remain with the team.
With Mitchell gone, rookie Jamal Shead is expected to take over as Toronto’s full-time backup point guard behind Quickley.