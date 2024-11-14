Raptors Unveil New City Edition Jerseys Paying Homage to Vince Carter
The Toronto Raptors have unveiled their new City Edition jerseys for this season, paying homage to Vince Carter's iconic 2000 dunk contest between-the-legs dunk.
The jersey features Toronto's original Raptor logo reimagined as it poses mid-air replicating Carter's most famous dunk contest slam dunk. It has Toronto's old-school jersey scratch marks as the pinstripes down the jersey and has no text on the front.
“This 30th anniversary is a season to celebrate the people and moments who have made this franchise who we are,” Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri said in a press release. “Is there a better example of that feeling than the image of Vince’s unbelievable dunk? It reminds us that we can inspire. It allows us to dream of flying. It is proudly Toronto. And this uniform is unique in the league – just like the team and fans who will proudly wear it.”
The jersey is part of Toronto's celebration of Carter and the organization's 30th season in the NBA. The Raptors have already unveiled their new Classic Jersey, a replica of Toronto's old purple jerseys from the early 2000s.
“This year has been an incredibly meaningful one to me with the Hall of Fame induction and the jersey retirement at Scotiabank Arena two weeks ago, but I rank this logo on the City Edition jersey right up there with both of those honours,” Carter said in a statement. “To be able to watch a Raptors game with the team wearing a jersey with a logo inspired by me is beyond anything I could have imagined and I appreciate the tribute very much.”
Toronto will debut the jerseys on Nov. 21 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Raptors retired Carter's No. 15 to the rafters of Scotiabank Arena in an emotional ceremony earlier this month. He became the first player to be honored by the organization with a jersey retirement.