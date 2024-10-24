Raptors Unveil New NBA Cup Court For This Season
The Toronto Raptors are going all-in on the purple.
Wednesday's season opener was the return of Toronto's old-school purple throwback uniforms, a nod to the early 2000s Vince Carter era of the team. Now the Raptors have more purple coming as the organization unveiled its new NBA Cup court for this season featuring the same throwback purple covering the entire court.
The league introduced the alternative courts last season with the new in-season tournament and the reviews were mixed among fans and players alike. Toronto, in particular, had an issue with how slippery the court was, prompting ridicule from Jaylen Brown last season.
This year's court has the Raptors logo at center court on top of the NBA Cup trophy. From there, a series of circles expand outward from the center as the shade of purple gets progressively lighter.
Toronto will unveil the court for the first time on Friday, Nov. 15 when the Detroit Pistons come to town for Toronto's second NBA Cup game. The Raptors will also use the court on Dec. 3 against Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
The organization has leaned into the old purple theme as part of its 30th anniversary season. Toronto will have a new City Edition jersey coming later this year in addition to the throwback Classic jerseys the Raptors have already unveiled. Those City Edition jerseys will be unveiled on Nov. 21 when Toronto hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Raptors will open their NBA Cup schedule on Nov. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.