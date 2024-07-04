Raptors Use CBA's 2nd Round Exception to Sign Rookie Forward
The Toronto Raptors are taking advantage of the NBA's new second-round pick exception to sign Jonathan Mogbo to a multi-year deal.
Mogbo will reportedly ink a three-year, $6.11 million that includes a team option in the final year of the contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. It's the maximum allowable for a second-round pick on a three-year deal.
The new pick exception allows second-round picks to be inked to multi-year contracts without dipping into the mid-level or bi-annual exceptions. Historically, Toronto would have had to take $1.9 million out of its mid-level exception to sign Mogbo. However, the new second-round pick exception will allow the Raptors to sign Mogbo while still having an opportunity to access the full mid-level exception.
Toronto could have opted for a slightly longer deal and signed Mogbo to a four-year deal worth as much as $9.1 million with a team option in the final year had the organization elected to use the four-year exception to sign Mogbo.
The 22-year-old forward is expected to slide into Toronto's frontcourt as another versatile wing defender with some on-ball offensive abilities. He averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for San Francisco last season while shooting 63.6% from the floor.
Toronto plans to work with Mogbo to improve his three-point shooting moving forward. The West Palm Beach native did not make a three-point shot during his two seasons in Division I basketball. The hope is Mogbo can develop into an adequate floor-spacer and multi-positional defender for Toronto.