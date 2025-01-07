Raptors Opt for Flexibility with Latest Roster Move
The Toronto Raptors have officially waived Bruno Fernando.
Fernando’s non-guaranteed contract was set to fully guarantee on Friday, prompting the Raptors to make a move by Tuesday to ensure his deal cleared waivers before the deadline. The decision frees up approximately $1 million in luxury tax space, giving Toronto additional flexibility ahead of next month’s trade deadline.
The 6-foot-9 center appeared in 17 games for the Raptors this season, including two starts as Toronto dealt with frontcourt injuries. He began the year as a rotation player, filling in for an injured Kelly Olynyk, but was soon replaced by rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo.
Fernando averaged 3.4 points and 3 rebounds on 53.1% shooting during his time in Toronto.
The 26-year-old is expected to garner interest from Fenerbahce Beko of the Turkish League, a team that has reportedly been pursuing him since he signed with the Raptors earlier this season.
With Fernando’s departure, the Raptors now have an open roster spot, providing them with roster and financial flexibility. In the short term, the team may use the spot to cycle through 10-day contracts, as they did extensively last season.
Another option for Toronto is converting Jamison Battle’s two-way contract into a standard deal, allowing the rookie sharpshooter to remain eligible for the remainder of the season. However, this move is unlikely before the trade deadline, as Battle is eligible to play through the next month under his current deal.
Alternatively, the Raptors may keep the spot open to maximize flexibility leading up to the trade deadline, enabling them to take on an additional contract if needed in the coming weeks.