Raptors Make a Pair of Roster Moves to Tweak Developmental Group
The Toronto Raptors have waived guard D.J. Carton, creating an opening for a two-way contract on their roster. Carton, 24, joined the Raptors on a 10-day contract in February 2024, which was converted to a two-way deal in March. Over parts of two seasons, he appeared in eight NBA games, averaging 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 8.6 minutes per game. His playing time was limited due to persistent foot and ankle injuries since early November.
In the G League, Carton showed promise with Raptors 905, averaging 16 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in three games this fall. However, Toronto does not hold his G League rights; if he clears waivers and returns to the G League, the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves' affiliate, would have priority.
Following Carton's release, the Raptors' roster includes 15 standard contracts and two filled two-way slots, leaving one two-way position available. This move provides Toronto with flexibility to explore additional depth.
In a related development, the Raptors 905, Toronto's G League affiliate, has signed guard Jared Rhoden. Rhoden, who was with the Raptors on an Exhibit 10 contract during training camp, was claimed off waivers by the Charlotte Hornets before the season started. After being waived by Charlotte, Rhoden has returned to the Raptors organization.
Rhoden's return to Raptors 905 positions him as a potential candidate for the open two-way contract slot. His recent performances in the G League demonstrate his capability to contribute effectively, making him a player to watch as Toronto considers filling the vacancy.