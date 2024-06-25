Raptors Announce Roster Move Ahead of NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors have parted ways Mouhamadou Gueye ahead of the NBA draft later this week.
Gueye had been on a two-way contract with Toronto since getting called up from the Raptors 905 last season. He appeared in 11 games off the bench for Toronto, averaging 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds across 120 NBA minutes last season.
By moving on from Gueye, Toronto has opened up another two-way spot for the organization to fill at some point following the draft. The organization will likely sign someone either as an undrafted free agent on Thursday night or keep that roster spot vacant to fill at some point during Summer League.
Toronto now has two vacant two-way spots with DJ Carton currently filling one after signing a 10-day deal with the Raptors last season.
The Raptors began last season with Markquis Nowell, Ron Harper Jr., and Javon Freeman-Liberty as its three players on two-way contracts. Toronto parted ways with Harper who had a season-ending injury and then waived Nowell who signed on with the 905 to finish the year.
Of the trio, only Freeman-Liberty remains with the Raptors on a partially guaranteed deal for next season. He can earn up to $1.9 million next season if he's still on Toronto's roster through January 10, 2025. Expect Freeman-Liberty to compete for a depth roster spot as a developmental point guard for the organization in training camp.
Gueye, 25, appeared in 39 games for the 905 last season, averaging 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 56.1% from the floor and 21.3% from behind the arc.