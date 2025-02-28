Raptors Waive Veteran Forward Ahead of Buyout Deadline
The Toronto Raptors have officially waived veteran forward P.J. Tucker.
Toronto’s decision, announced Friday afternoon, allows Tucker to explore opportunities with another organization while maintaining his eligibility for the postseason. However, it remains uncertain how much interest the 39-year-old will draw on the open market. Tucker has yet to play a single game this season and saw his role diminish significantly last year with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Raptors acquired Tucker in a trade with the Miami Heat earlier this month, a move that also netted them a second-round pick in exchange for Davion Mitchell. Tucker never reported to Toronto, and his eventual release was widely expected. His departure officially clears a roster spot for the Raptors, who now have additional flexibility for the remainder of the season.
If a contending team is looking for a veteran presence with defensive versatility, Tucker could still be a depth option for the playoffs. Though his offensive contributions have declined in recent years, his experience and toughness could appeal to teams in need of an extra wing defender.
Toronto may look to use its open roster spots strategically. Jared Rhoden’s 10-day contract is set to expire Friday night, giving the organization another potential move to make. The Raptors could re-sign Rhoden to a second 10-day deal before deciding whether to convert him to a full contract. Additionally, Orlando Robinson remains a candidate for a standard contract if Toronto wants to secure a backup center for next season.
With $2.4 million in cap flexibility below the luxury tax, the Raptors have room to maneuver as they evaluate their roster heading into the final stretch of the season.