Raptors Waive Summer League Standout
The Toronto Raptors have waived Javon Freeman-Liberty.
There was virtually nothing the 24-year-old combo guard could have done in Summer League to keep his roster spot. Despite an impressive showing over the past couple of weeks, Toronto's offseason additions of Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead left Freeman-Liberty in a precarious position.
Freeman-Liberty averaged 14.3 points per game across Toronto's four Summer League showings and appeared to be the team's most dynamic scorer. But with his partially guaranteed contract coming due, the Raptors opted to move on from the Chicago native.
Toronto now has an open roster spot to play with after waiving Freeman-Liberty and Sasha Vezenkov on Monday. The organization has 14 players on guaranteed contracts with a trio of two-way players.
Freeman-Liberty earned a two-way spot last season following a stellar Summer League with the Chicago Bulls. He starred in the G League for the Raptors 905 and earned a call up for the remainder of the season on a standard deal.
Toronto was just never quite able to develop the 6-foot-3 guard into a traditional point guard and with Freeman-Liberty unable to hit three-pointers at a high level the Raptors couldn't find regular playing time for their depth guard. Freeman-Liberty appeared in just 22 games for Toronto, averaging 7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor and 23.8% from three-point range.
Freeman-Liberty had $100,000 guaranteed for this season with another $150,000 set to guarantee on Tuesday. An additional $800,000 was set to guarantee on opening night with a total contract of $1,891,857 fully guaranteeing on January, 10.