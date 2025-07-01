Report: Toronto Raptors Waive Two-Way Guard Jared Rhoden
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly waived Jared Rhoden, according to Spotrac, creating an open two-way contract slot heading into Summer League.
Rhoden joined the Raptors on a 10-day deal in February before signing a two-way contract in March. He appeared in 14 games last season between Toronto and Charlotte, averaging 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.2 minutes per game. His best outing came on March 12, when he posted career highs with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in a win over Philadelphia.
In April, the Raptors announced that Rhoden underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The procedure came with a four-to-six-month recovery timeline, casting doubt on his availability for training camp. With the team facing a roster crunch and Rhoden sidelined into the fall, the decision to waive him opens up an opportunity elsewhere.
It’s unclear who will fill the now-open two-way spot. Second-round pick Alijah Martin remains unsigned and could be a candidate, depending on how the Raptors view his readiness. Martin could also still receive a standard NBA contract, but a two-way deal would give Toronto more flexibility. The team currently has Chucky Hepburn and Ulrich Chomche on two-way contracts.