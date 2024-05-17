Gary Trent Jr.'s Future with the Raptors Will Likely be Tied to Bruce Brown
Gary Trent Jr.'s future with the Toronto Raptors may be tied directly to what happens with Bruce Brown.
Toronto is reportedly expected to pick up Brown's team option for next season and look to trade the 27-year-old guard at some point early this offseason, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported. If that does indeed happen, it'll essentially leave the Raptors without an avenue to get meaningful cap space this summer.
For Toronto, that means re-signing Trent becomes crucial.
Without letting Brown walk, the Raptors would have no ability to replace Trent this offseason should he opt to sign with a new team in free agency. Toronto would be left with the mid-level exception worth $13 million next season and the ability to sign minimum-contract players to fill out the roster.
Toronto could have been in a similar position last summer with Trent who ultimately decided to pick up his player option and return to the Raptors for this past season. It was a decision that will likely prove costly for the 25-year-old sharpshooter who saw his role diminish in Toronto this past season.
It's unclear what kind of contract Trent is looking for this season.
Grayson Allen signed a four-year, $70 million extension that could provide a good comparison for Trent. Donte DiVincenzo signed for four years, $46.9 million last offseason. It's possible Trent's number comes in around those two figures.
If Toronto, however, opts to decline Brown's option and let him head into free agency, it wouldn't be surprising if the organization allows Trent to do the same. The Raptors can clear up nearly $30 million in cap space if both Trent and Brown leave in free agency this summer.