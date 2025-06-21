Toronto Raptors Expected to Keep Jakob Poeltl With Contract Extension Talks Looming
Jakob Poeltl isn’t going anywhere.
The Toronto Raptors and Austrian big man are expected to discuss a contract extension this summer, with both sides aligned on getting a deal done.
The news was first reported by Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, who noted that an extension is seen as the most likely outcome this summer. The structure and timing of the deal, he wrote, would likely be designed to give Toronto flexibility as it reshapes the roster during what’s expected to be a busy offseason.
Grange’s reporting has since been supported by Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, who echoed that Poeltl is not expected to be included in any potential Kevin Durant deal. Despite Toronto being linked to the superstar forward, the Raptors appear intent on keeping Poeltl as part of their long-term plans.
“It remains to be seen how firm that stance is,” Stein and Fischer wrote, “but league sources say that the Raptors and their very underrated center have mutual interest in hammering out a contract extension in the near future if no trade intervenes.”
Poeltl has two possible paths this offseason. If he opts into his $19.5 million player option for 2026-27, he would be eligible for a three-year, $88.2 million extension. Alternatively, he could opt out and sign a new four-year contract worth up to $121.8 million starting next summer.
The 29-year-old is coming off his most productive offensive season of his career. Poeltl appeared in 57 games and averaged 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 62.7% from the field and 67.4% from the free throw line.