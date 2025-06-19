Toronto Raptors Host Louisville's Defense-First Guard Chucky Hepburn Ahead of Draft
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly taking a closer look at one of college basketball’s most physical backcourt defenders.
Louisville senior Chucky Hepburn worked out for the team this week ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, according to Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor. The 6-foot, 189-pound guard is projected to be a late second-round pick or a priority undrafted free agent. He fits the Raptors’ typical mold as a competitive, defense-first point guard who thrives at the point of attack.
Hepburn is coming off a strong senior season in which he averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. He was the engine of Louisville’s offense and set the tone defensively, often taking on the toughest backcourt matchups. He is known for his full-court pressure, ability to navigate screens, and relentless effort. His quick hands and sharp instincts help him disrupt passing lanes, while his physicality frustrates opposing ball-handlers.
Offensively, Hepburn operates more as a steady organizer than a high-usage scorer. He plays under control, makes smart reads, and rarely forces the issue. His perimeter shooting remains a concern after hitting just 32.8% of his three-point attempts last season. However, his 84.4% free throw shooting and previous success as a sophomore, when he connected on 40.5% of his threes on 4.8 attempts per game, offer some reason for optimism.
There is some stylistic overlap with Jamal Shead, the defensive-minded guard Toronto selected in the second round last year. Still, Hepburn’s experience, toughness, and floor leadership could give the Raptors another developmental option in the backcourt and a potential depth piece behind Immanuel Quickley.