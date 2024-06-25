Raptors Worked Out Intriguing Colorado Senior Ahead of NBA Draft
Tristan da Silva is saying all the right things.
The senior forward out of Colorado said he worked out for the Toronto Raptors during the pre-draft process and told reporters in New York he enjoyed his time in the city.
"Very diverse, a lot of different cultures, a lot of different foods," he told Libaan Osman of the Toronto Star Tuesday.
Da Silva is certainly a player who'll hear his name called at some point in the range of Toronto's No. 19 pick. The 23-year-old is a bit of an older prospect but has spent the past four seasons developing into a good three-point shooter and a well-rounded player. He averaged 16 points, 2.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes while shooting 39.5% from behind the arc last season.
He measured 6-foot-8.25 at the combine with a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan and tested well in the athletic drills as one of the fastest and most agile prospects in the draft.
Da Silva checks a lot of the boxes as a solid three-point shooter who can move around off-the-ball and has shown flashes of on-ball creativity. He's not particularly strong defensively, but he understands positioning and his size allows him to compete on the defensive end.
The knock on da Silva is going to be his age. He wasn't incredibly dominant despite being an older prospect this past season and typically upperclassmen are downgraded by scouts due to their perceived lack of upside.
Considering Toronto's need for another long forward who can space the floor, it's not hard to see why the organization invited da Silva in for a workout. The Raptors haven't been scared off by older prospects in the past and with a young core already nearing its mid-20s, da Silva certainly makes sense as a potential prospect for Toronto at No. 19.