Trey Townsend a Potential G League Target After Workout With Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors continue to explore summer league and G League targets this offseason with Arizona’s Trey Townsend among the latest to work out for the team ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Townsend began his college career at Oakland, where he developed into one of the Horizon League’s most productive players. After declaring for the NBA Draft in 2024 and ultimately withdrawing, he transferred to Arizona for his final year of eligibility and proved to be a valuable role player for the Wildcats this past year.
The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game for Arizona this past season, shooting 49.5% from the field and providing toughness and versatility on the wings..
Before his move to the Pac-12, Townsend was named the 2024 Horizon League Player of the Year, earned First-Team All-Horizon League honors, and won the Lou Henson Award as the top mid-major player in college basketball. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 45.5% shooting in his senior year at Oakland and was a Second-Team All-League pick in 2023.
Over five seasons, Townsend appeared in 164 games and totaled more than 1,800 points and 900 rebounds. He helped lead Oakland to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in over a decade.
While Townsend is not projected to be selected in the draft, he is expected to be a target for NBA summer league or G League opportunities. For Toronto, he could be a development piece for Raptors 905.