Raptors Finish Year vs. Celtics: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up 2024 on the road against the reigning champion Boston Celtics at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Are the Raptors going to win this one? Probably not. But the hope for Toronto is to show far more fight than they have in recent games. The defense needs significant improvement, and they must cut down on the turnovers that plagued them against Atlanta. On Tuesday, the goal for the Raptors is to keep things competitive against a powerhouse Celtics team.
- No team takes and makes more three-pointers this season than the Celtics, who are perfectly content to fire away from deep. If the Raptors want to keep it close, they'll need a healthy Gradey Dick and the rest of the squad to catch fire from beyond the arc. Otherwise, this one could get out of hand in a hurry.
- Scottie Barnes has been battling injuries lately and hasn’t looked quite like himself. Part of that stems from playing without a true point guard, and with RJ Barrett now sidelined on Tuesday, the shot-creation burden on Barnes will only grow. Toronto needs Barnes to stay aggressive, even if the load feels too heavy to bear at the moment.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Gradey Dick, Bruno Fernando, and Davion Mitchell are questionable.
The Celtics have listed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis as questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +16.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 10%. The total for the game is 232.5.
