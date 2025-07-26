Vince Carter Back on Toronto Raptors Broadcasts, Joining NBC and Nets Coverage
Vince Carter is coming back to Toronto Raptors broadcasts next season, returning as a part-time color commentator on Sportsnet.
Carter confirmed the news to Chris Vinel of the Daytona Beach News-Journal, saying he will once again join play-by-play voice Matt Devlin on select Raptors games during the 2025–26 NBA season. He first appeared on Sportsnet broadcasts last year during the team’s 30th anniversary season, calling a handful of games as part of the celebration.
It was a milestone year for Carter and the organization. The Raptors officially retired his No. 15 jersey in a halftime ceremony in November, making him the first player in franchise history to receive the honor. His return to the broadcast booth this season continues that renewed connection with the team and its fan base.
Carter will also be expanding his media presence beyond Canada. According to the News-Journal report, he’s joining NBC’s national NBA coverage this season as the network returns as a broadcast partner under the league’s new media rights deal. Carter is also expected to call some games for the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2004 to 2009.
Sportsnet has not officially announced its full broadcast team for next season. Alvin Williams is expected to return as the primary color commentator for Sportsnet, and the network will introduce a new sideline reporter after parting ways with Savanna Hamilton earlier this offseason. A replacement has not yet been named.
Carter retired from the NBA in 2020 after a 22-year playing career. He previously worked as an analyst for ESPN and the YES Network.