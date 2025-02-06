Adding Brandon Ingram Will Have a Ripple Effect on Raptors’ Remaining Deadline Moves
More trades are coming.
That’s the expectation in Toronto following Wednesday night’s blockbuster acquisition of Brandon Ingram. With the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline fast approaching, the Raptors still have work to do.
The most likely candidates to be moved are Chris Boucher and Davion Mitchell.
Boucher, on a reasonable $10.8 million contract, has fallen out of the Raptors’ rotation despite showing flashes of strong play this season. Given his contract and diminished role, his departure seems inevitable. When he’s traded, it will mark the end of Toronto’s last remaining holdover from the organization’s 2019 championship team.
Mitchell is in a similar situation. His $6.5 million deal is easily movable, and he too has been squeezed out of the rotation when the Raptors are at full strength. The team has already committed to rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead as its primary backup point guard, signaling that Mitchell’s time in Toronto is likely coming to an end. His tough on-ball defense should make him an attractive option for a playoff team looking to bolster its backcourt depth.
The addition of Ingram has significant financial implications for Toronto. The expectation is that he will sign a long-term deal worth more than $35 million per season, which would push the Raptors up against or into the luxury tax—assuming no major salary is shed. Retaining Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl while re-signing Ingram and adding a top draft pick will be a challenge for Toronto.
The Raptors have already taken steps to create financial flexibility, moving Kelly Olynyk to New Orleans in the Ingram trade, shedding $13.4 million in salary for next season. But given their cap situation, keeping Boucher and Mitchell beyond this year seems unlikely.
Beyond those potential moves, Toronto isn’t expected to make any further major trades before the deadline. While Poeltl has drawn interest from rival teams, the Raptors appear committed to growing with their current core as they head into the stretch run of the season.