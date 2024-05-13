Wizards Rookie Doubles Down on Criticism of Former Raptors All-Star
Bilal Coulibaly isn’t backing away from his comments about Pascal Siakam.
The Washington Wizards forward told FanDuel TV that he stands by calling the former Toronto Raptors All-Star the NBA’s easiest star to defend.
“I watched the films and I knew what he was going to do, when he was going left, spinning right,” Coulibaly said. “So I was like he is the easiest superstar to guard.
Coulibaly called Siakam the league’s most overrated player during a French-language interview last month with RMC Sports.
The 19-year-old said his comments weren’t really misconstrued and indeed thought Siakam was easy to defend.
He wouldn’t name any other star players he thought were easy to defend when FanDuel’s Michelle Beadle asked if there were other players Coulibaly felt the same way about.
Siakam played Washington twice this past season as a member of the Raptors. Toronto won both games with Siakam scoring 39 on Nov. 13 and 22 points in a 30-point blowout of the Wizards on November 27.
The Raptors traded Siakam to the Indiana Pacers in January, but Indiana did not play Washington following the trade.
Siakam has been one of the Pacers’ best players in the playoffs so far this year. He’s averaging 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game so far.
During the regular season, Siakam posted 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game split between Toronto and Indiana.
Coulibaly, who was drafted with the seventh pick last year’s draft, averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Wizards.