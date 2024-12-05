WNBA Officially Reveals New Toronto Team Name
Toronto has officially joined the WNBA with the announcement of its first franchise: the Toronto Tempo. Revealed on Thursday, the name and brand identity were crafted to reflect the rhythm and energy of the city, its people, and the game of basketball.
“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo. “As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”
The announcement came after months of public anticipation and engagement. Excitement surged earlier this week when the name and logo were accidentally leaked on the league’s website, briefly revealing details that fans had been eagerly awaiting. The official reveal has now confirmed the Tempo as a name inspired by the city’s vibrancy and basketball’s dynamic nature.
The “Name Your Team” campaign, a unique public engagement initiative, played a central role in developing the Tempo’s identity. Over 10,000 fans from across Canada and around the world submitted ideas, according to the team. A community council reviewed the submissions, ensuring the name and brand reflected the team’s vision of uniting Canadian values, inclusivity, and the excitement of the game.
The Tempo’s logo features a sleek design with sharp angles and smooth curves, symbolizing energy and forward momentum. Six lines in the logo represent the five players on the court and the fans as the sixth player, further emphasizing the connection between the team and its supporters. The branding was intentionally created to resonate in both English and French, underlining the team’s commitment to inclusivity across Canada.
Scheduled to debut in 2026 at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Tempo will join the WNBA during a significant expansion phase. The franchise is set to launch alongside a new team in Portland, following the Golden State Valkyries’ league entry in 2025. This growth reflects the WNBA’s increasing influence, with Toronto poised to lead the charge for women’s basketball in Canada.
Resch — who previously worked as an executive for the Toronto Raptors — highlighted that the Tempo’s identity isn’t just about basketball but also about creating an unforgettable fan experience.
“The sounds of the court. The beat of the music. The passion of the fans around you and the intensity of the players on the floor. Capturing all that energy, excitement and feeling was crucial as we chose the name for Canada’s WNBA team," she said in a press release.