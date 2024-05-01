Inside The Rockets

NBA Mock Draft: Who Do Rockets Take at No. 4?

The Houston Rockets could end up with another top five pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives down the lane
Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives down the lane / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have had a top-four pick in each of the past three drafts, and there's a chance the team could have another one this summer.

The Rockets own the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick as part of the 2021 James Harden trade, which has a 20.3 percent chance of getting into the top four.

In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, the pick moves all the way up to No. 4, allowing the Rockets to select Kentucky shooting guard Reed Sheppard.

"A year after drafting a pair of A+ athletes in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the Houston Rockets may be drawn to Reed Sheppard's 51.4 catch-and-shoot percentage," Bleacher Report writes. "He also hit 52.1 percent of his pull-ups and 9-of-15 floaters while averaging 6.2 assists per 40 minutes sharing the ball with Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner. Sheppard has some hidden/untapped self-creation and playmaking ability that could show in Houston's second unit. Regardless, his floor-spacing would be an ideal fit alongside Thompson, who could also allow the 6'3" Sheppard to defend smaller guards."

The Rockets have a core six of young prospects with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore — all of whom have been first-round picks in the past three years. While that could mean this pick could be traded, adding a player with the shooting abilities Sheppard has may be too enticing to pass up if he's available for the Rockets when they are on the clock in next month's draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.