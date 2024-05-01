NBA Mock Draft: Who Do Rockets Take at No. 4?
The Houston Rockets have had a top-four pick in each of the past three drafts, and there's a chance the team could have another one this summer.
The Rockets own the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick as part of the 2021 James Harden trade, which has a 20.3 percent chance of getting into the top four.
In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, the pick moves all the way up to No. 4, allowing the Rockets to select Kentucky shooting guard Reed Sheppard.
"A year after drafting a pair of A+ athletes in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, the Houston Rockets may be drawn to Reed Sheppard's 51.4 catch-and-shoot percentage," Bleacher Report writes. "He also hit 52.1 percent of his pull-ups and 9-of-15 floaters while averaging 6.2 assists per 40 minutes sharing the ball with Rob Dillingham and DJ Wagner. Sheppard has some hidden/untapped self-creation and playmaking ability that could show in Houston's second unit. Regardless, his floor-spacing would be an ideal fit alongside Thompson, who could also allow the 6'3" Sheppard to defend smaller guards."
The Rockets have a core six of young prospects with Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore — all of whom have been first-round picks in the past three years. While that could mean this pick could be traded, adding a player with the shooting abilities Sheppard has may be too enticing to pass up if he's available for the Rockets when they are on the clock in next month's draft.
