2024 NBA Mock Draft: Houston Rockets Select UConn Star Combo Guard
The NBA Draft is a few weeks away, meaning organizations are more understanding of what direction they'll go with their selections during the draft. For the Houston Rockets, though, that decision won't be easy.
The Rockets not only have the No. 3 overall pick but have a unique roster situation that needs to unravel. In most mock drafts, the Rockets are projected to address shooting woes by taking Kentucky star freshman Reed Sheppard. UConn's Donovan Clingan has been an interesting name tossed around.
Of course, the Rockets could always move the pick to buy into their win-now mentality. In Yahoo Sports' recent 2024 NBA Mock draft, Krysten Peek projected the Rockets to select UConn star freshman Stephon Castle.
"Castle was one of the best defending guards in college basketball this season and followed that up with a solid shooting performance at the combine. He has great size and is a potential superstar in this draft with his two-way play and upside as a combo guard," Peek wrote.
The Rockets have struggled, at times, defensively. Smith Jr. and Brooks helped the team turn things around on that side of the court, and Castle would only further solidify that. Sengun isn't quite an anchor defensively, so making up for it elsewhere could be the best move.
Castle, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game with UConn during his lone season in college basketball, which resulted in a National Championship victory.
Not exactly a good shooter, Castle doesn't quite address that need for the Rockets, but he is a solid combo guard who would further elevate the team's defense. With this, Castle would be coming off the bench behind VanVleet and Green, helping provide key minutes at the guard position.
No matter what way the team goes with the draft, the Rockets still have decisions to make in the following seasons in terms of who to retain, who to hone in on when developing and overall who to build around.
