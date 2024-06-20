ESPN Cites Connecticut Player as Best Value Player for Rockets at No. 3
The University of Connecticut is sure to have two players chosen in the lottery of next week's 2024 NBA Draft, as Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan are two of the best players in this year's draft class. Both players won a championship with the Huskies, and Clingan even won two national titles during his time in Storrs.
The Huskies' chances of winning a 3-peat were nearly over before the 2024-25 season even starts, as coach Dan Hurley gave significant consideration to the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching post, but ultimately decided to stay in Storrs.
The Houston Rockets have been cited in mock drafts as potential destinations for each Connecticut player, although Clingan has had considerably more buzz at number three than Castle. ESPN's Jeremy Woo even cited the Connecticut big man as the perfect value pick for Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone with the Brooklyn Nets' pick.
"Many teams view Clingan as one of the draft's best picks because he has the tools, talent and competitive makeup to be a high-end defensive center. Some scouts say he has a valid argument to be drafted at No. 1, and any scenario in which he falls to No. 3 and onward would make for an excellent value play here for the Rockets."
Clingan projects as a viable rim protector at the next level, and it's easy to see why. Although he's 7-foot-2, Clingan has great lateral movement.
He's even drawn comparisons to Rudy Gobert.
However, his inability to shoot could hinder his fit alongside Rockets center Alperen Sengun. But then again, he'd have to fall past the second pick, which is far from a guarantee.
