ESPN's Draft Prospect That 'Fits the Biggest Need' for Rockets is a Bit Perplexing
Over the last several years, the Houston Rockets have compiled a formidable stockpile of wings. And rightfully so, every team needs switchable defenders with the ability to shoot from deep.
Many of the league's premier players are perimeter players so it's of the utmost importance to load up on players that can defend them. While also making them work as defenders, limiting their effectiveness on offense.
Heading into next week's 2024 NBA Draft, it's unknown what the Rockets are going to do. The mock drafts have been all over the place, further illustrating the unique situation the Rockets find themselves in.
There's even been talk of the Rockets potentially trading the pick, where it's to trade down or to completely trade out of the pick altogether.
In theory, the Rockets don't need the third overall pick. They've got a treasure trove of young prospects with high upside.
On rookie deals also.
To many, adding yet another prospect-level player is illogical, because said player could find it challenging to land consistent playing time.
Even that's not exactly a universally agreed upon premise.
What should be indisputable, however, is what exactly the franchise needs, from a slillset standpoint. The franchise lacks long-range shooting, as they don't have a 3-point specialist on the roster.
The team also lacks playmaking, as Fred VanVleet and Amen Thompson were essentially the only facilitators last season. And Thompson operated out of the wing.
One player checks each of those boxes: Kentucky's Reed Sheppard. Perhaps this is why we've seen Sheppard suggested as the popular pick at number three, at least of late.
However, ESPN's Jonathan Givony suggested Zaccharie Risacher as the Rockets' perfect fit in the 2024 draft class, surprisingly.
"The Rockets have stockpiled young talent at all positions, but like every NBA team, could stand to add another wing who can make shots off movement, defend point guards through power forwards, get out in transition, and have the feel for the game and unselfishness to operate alongside other good players. Risacher, with a developing frame, has significant upside to tap into with the passing ability he has flashed in other settings; for example, the French Espoirs league, where he posted 4.4 assists per game last season."
Risacher's skillset as a lanky 3-and-D wing seems like a match made in heaven for Rockets coach Ime Udoka, but there are a few issues with that assessment. For starters, Risacher to Houston is a moot point, because it's highly unlikely he falls to number three.
He also isn't an identical fit for all of what the Rockets need. And it could be rather difficult to garner playing time for Risacher, due to the aforementioned crowded wing room.
For these reasons, Givony's assessment comes as a bit of a surprise.
