Houston Rockets Select Dominant Center in Latest Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets secured a major victory in Sunday's NBA Draft lottery, as the pick they hold (which comes by way of the Brooklyn Nets, due to the James Harden trade in 2021), which had a 50.7 percent chance of falling to number nine, ultimately landed at number three. Which was quite a shock, as there was only a 15 percent chance of the pick falling within the top three.
On the other hand, the Rockets' own pick will head to the Oklahoma City Thunder, as it landed at pick number 12. It would've had to have landed within the top four in order for the Rockets to keep it, which was highly unlikely.
The Rockets getting the third overall pick in the draft changes things considerably for the franchise, as they're likely looking at a player in the top tier of the class. The latest mock draft by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Houston selecting Connecticut center Donovan Clingan at number three.
Clingan was very productive in his second season with the Huskies, to the tune of 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 63.9 percent from the field. Furthermore, Clingan became the first Big East player since Patrick Ewing to have 20 points and 15 rebounds in a Big East title game.
At 7-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Clingan has the size and frame of a true center. To that point, he has the ability to be a true rim protector and enforcer in the paint, and has great lateral movement, in spite of his size.
Granted, it's no sure thing that Clingan will be on the board at number three, but if he is, the Rockets would be foolish not to consider drafting him.
