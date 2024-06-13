Kentucky's Reed Sheppard Overwhelming Pick For Houston Rockets in NBA Mock Drafts
The Houston Rockets have glaring holes within their pursuit of being a competitive club. They've also got plenty of talents, both win-now and young, developmental players, that they're trying to fit into their rotation and plans.
Evidently, decisions will need to be made long-term. General manager Rafael Stone has some decisions to make, and it starts with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, an event less than two weeks away.
The overwhelming selection for the Rockets among every mock draft has been Kentucky Wildcats star guard Reed Sheppard -- though occasional mocks see UConn big man Donovan Clingan end up in Houston.
Should Sheppard be the pick for Houston, though?
One of the team's biggest woes, despite some improvement this past season, has been shooting and spacing. Whether the team decides to run the offense through Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun -- two options that vastly change the outlook of the team -- playmaking and floor-spacing is needed.
In both of those two options, Sheppard seems like a good fit. He's a pure athlete and is an elite shotmaker, a combination that will more than likely translate to the NBA, and do so quickly. At 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, he's a bit smaller, but his ability to knock down shots incredibly well and using his athleticism, he can mask that.
With a congested rotation, Sheppard still seems to be a solid pick. The Kentucky product only started in five of his 33 appearances sporting a Wildcats jersey, though he averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Sheppard was highly productive off the bench in Lexington, so he'd be a seamless fit behind Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green until eventual roster consolidation takes place. Alongside Amen Thompson, the backcourt would be complimentary off the bench, and the Rockets' depth would be strong.
