Mock Draft: Houston Rockets Reel in Dynamic Scorer with Third Pick
Prior to Sunday's lottery reveal, it seemed there was a strong chance of the Houston Rockets trading their first-round pick, which originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets. However, the outlook has changed entirely, now that the Rockets know they'll be drafting with the third overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.
Granted, the class isn't as star-studded as past years, as there's no surefire generational, franchise-altering talent in this year’s class. But regardless, the Rockets will have options at number three that they surely wouldn't have had at number nine, which is where the pick had the highest likelihood of falling to.
After the lottery reveal, Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone stated that the franchise could keep the pick and actually use it on someone in this year’s draft class. The latest mock draft put together by the No Ceilings team has the Rockets drafting Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, who can flat-out score the basketball.
"While Rob Dillingham lacks positional size and defense, he more than makes up for it with his offensive brilliance. Dillingham is a dynamic scorer who can fill up the scoring column in the blink of an eye.
He would provide a versatile scoring presence and playmaking creativity that would complement the cutters and off-ball scorers like Cam Whitmore, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith."
Dillingham regularly takes (and makes) shots with the highest degree of difficulty, and has the ability to break opponents down with his killer crossover. He also displayed the ability to get to the foul line with ease, due in large part, because of his knack for driving to the lane.
Dillingham is also a good facilitator, as he can easily create shots for others. All told, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 47.5 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from long-range (on a healthy 4.5 attempts), and 79.6 percent from the charity stripe.
It remains to be seen whether the Rockets' brass will hold onto this particular pick, but if they choose to keep it, they'd be getting a good scorer and facilitator in Dillingham.
