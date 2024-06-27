NBA Draft: Houston Rockets Early Second-Round Trade Up Options
The Houston Rockets stood pat and selected Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. With the No. 44 pick to show for on day two, the team isn't yet done dealing during the event. They can trade out if they don't like any prospects, or even trade up earlier in the second round to try and maximize second-round value.
Who are some potential trade up targets should the Rockets try and get to the early stages of the second round?
An obvious selection feels like Duke Center Kyle Filipowski. Sure, it might feel redundant to get a center with someone like Alperen Sengun on the roster, but the projected first-round talent has slipped in the draft, and the Rockets could swing for his upside.
Filipowski put together two strong seasons as a Blue Devil, which saw him average 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a sophomore. He's a potentially versatile big man who could be worth trading up in the second round for Houston.
After adding Sheppard, it doesn't seem the team needs to look to add another guard, leaving the forward and center positions as the most likely targets. Kansas' Johnny Furphy could be a prospect the Rockets could look to secure. The 6-foot-7 wing was also a projected first-round talent, also having slid. He's more of a developmental project in Houston.
While Furphy only shot 35 percent on 3-pointers as a freshman, he projects to be a solid shooter while adding size on the wing -- an archetype the Rockets could benefit from.
Lastly, 6-foot-11 forward Tyler Smith from the G League Ignite would be a draftee worth moving up for. The versatile, tall forward averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game off the bench. The 19-year-old is another raw prospect in need of development.
