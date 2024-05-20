NBA Draft: Odds Revealed for Rockets' Selection at No. 3
As the 2024 NBA Draft draws nearer and nearer, the excitement is starting to build. Especially for Houston Rockets fans, who saw the franchise land the third pick in last week's lottery reveal, making it the fourth time they've landed a top-four pick in just as many years.
The Rockets' brass are a bit of a wild card, as it pertains to projecting what they'll do with the pick. Each week, there's been a new report about what the Rockets will do and which player may be atop their draft board.
There's also a possibility that the Rockets trade the pick for a proven player, as they've been rumored as a potential destination for Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell, and Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, who they've previously had interest in.
HoopsHype compiled their list of the most likely players to be selected by the Rockets' brass at number three, by percentage, assuming they keep the pick. The calculations are based on the site's own mock drafts, while factoring the reliability of them in past drafts.
The prospect's individual placement in the mocks and the consensus on their possible draft range are also kept in mind, in addition to the reported pre-draft workouts conducted for each player, based on the belief that it's more likely that a team will draft someone who they held a workout for.
The list is below, followed by the percentage and/or likelihood. The list is updated in real-time and may be different by the time you read this. Thus, these are their projections, as of this writing.
1. Connecticut center Donovan Clingan: 25.8 percent
2. Crvena Zvezda point guard Nikola Topic: 16.1 percent
3. JL Bourg forward Zaccharie Risacher: 15 percent
4. Perth center Alex Sarr: 11.2 percent
5. Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard: 10.9 percent
Again, the order and respective percentages are subject to change, based on their system, which is updated by the minute, as it changes several times a day.
However, this is as good of a guide and/or system as any.
