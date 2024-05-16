Inside The Rockets

NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Take Top French Prospect

The Houston Rockets are able to get one of the best players in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces Amen Thompson as the fourth
Jun 22, 2023; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces Amen Thompson as the fourth / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets can add another member to their young core with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft.

Given the lack of clarity in regards to the top prospects, the Rockets could end up selecting the player they believe to be the best talent in the draft.

In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, the Rockets take French forward Zaccharie Risacher, who many consider to be the best player in this year's class.

"Risacher is among the candidates to go No. 1 overall, which by definition makes him a reasonable option for Houston at No. 3. He's a 6-8 wing who is shooting 56.1% from 3-point range in France this season. That he's doing this despite not turning 20 years old until next April is another thing working in Risacher's favor," CBS Sports writes.

Risacher averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting over 38 percent from beyond the 3-point line this past season with JL Bourg in France.

Risacher could end up being the top player in the class and he may not be on the board when the Rockets are on the clock with the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards picking ahead of Houston.

Risacher doesn't necessarily fit the Rockets perfectly, but he is one of the top talents in the draft, and Houston can select him if it goes for best player available.

