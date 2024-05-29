Rockets Address Major Deficiency in Latest Mock Draft
The top of the 2024 NBA Draft is the epitome of a crapshoot. It's not known what any team will do at this point in time.
Granted, it's never known what a team will do one month before the draft commences, unless there's a generational talent in the class, which isn't the case this year. The Houston Rockets could go several different directions, as they have a variety of needs.
The Rockets need more long-range shooters, as they ranked 23rd in 3-point shooting last season (35.2 percent) and were forced to turn to the likes of Aaron Holiday and Reggie Bullock in their plight for snipers, both of which will likely not be on the roster next season. Dillon Brooks was the Rockets' best shooter for much of the season, which isn't quite something one would expect.
If the Rockets decide to address this need with the third pick, Reed Sheppard from Kentucky would be a great fit. The Rockets also have a need for a defensive enforcer around the rim, as they attempted to remedy this with Brook Lopez last summer, but were left hanging at the altar when Lopez opted to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The latest mock draft from Nic Thomas, who is a renowned draft analyst, has the Rockets solidifying their front line by selecting Donovan Clingan, the Connecticut center. Thomas explained his reasoning.
"The perfect scenario for the Rockets, as they get a guy that I would have taken with the first pick should they have had it. Clingan is the perfect player to slot alongside a lineup of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.
Clingan is as close to a sure thing as you can get in this class. He is a dominant low-post defender, an elite rebounder with the capability to be a solid tertiary creator of ball screens and handoffs."
Thomas cited Walker Kessler as Clingan's NBA comparison. Questions remain about Clingan's ability to play alongside the aforementioned Sengun, due to his lack of shooting and/or spacing, but he'd surely give the Rockets a defensive anchor.
