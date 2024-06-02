Rockets Address Shooting, Defense in ESPN's Latest Mock Draft
The 2023-24 NBA season is coming to a halt, as the NBA Finals are set to kick off on Sunday, June 2nd. The real fun will begin when the offseason arrives, as many marquee players are projected to change teams.
Not to mention the 2024 NBA Draft, which presents an intriguing predicament for the Houston Rockets, who received a bit of favor from Lady Luck and landed the third overall pick in last month's lottery reveal. Rockets GM Rafael Stone has made it known that the Rockets are open for business and are willing to trade the pick, should they find a deal of their liking.
The Rockets also hold the 44th pick in this year's draft, which could be a valuable pick, considering the depth of later round prospects in the class. Many prognosticators have struggled to predict what the Rockets will do with the third pick, as we've seen mock drafts all across the board with predictions of the Rockets taking several different players (although the most common choice is Connecticut's Donovan Clingan at number three).
In ESPN's latest mock draft, the Rockets select Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, which hasn't been a popular pick in mock drafts. The writer, draft expert Jonathan Givony, gave his reasoning.
"Most teams expect the Rockets to heavily pursue trade opportunities, either to move down the board (with teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies or Chicago Bulls) or to get out altogether if a major building block -- such as Mikal Bridges -- becomes unexpectedly available.
Should Houston stand pat at No. 3, continuing to add shooting will likely be a priority after it finished toward the bottom of the league last season. With that in mind, adding a sharpshooter such as Sheppard, who converted over half of his 3-point attempts and proved capable of playing on or off the ball, could be attractive. Sheppard's unselfishness, feel for the game and sharp defensive instincts could make him a strong fit alongside the Rockets' core."
The good thing is that we won't have to wait much longer to figure out what the Rockets will do, as the draft is a little more than three weeks away!
