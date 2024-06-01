Rockets Get Lucky in Latest Mock Draft, Select French Swingman
Although we've been told that next month's draft is useless and unimportant, that couldn't be any further from the truth. Sure, the class may not be as star-studded as what we typically see, but the teams picking at the top will certainly be walking away with a franchise-altering player.
The Atlanta Hawks' selection could change their franchise entirely. Ditto for the San Antonio Spurs, as they could find a lottery-level running mate alongside Victor Wembanyama.
The Houston Rockets are in a bit of a different situation, as they have a young, promising nucleus, which could make it difficult for their selection at number three to garner significant playing time. Especially if they land a center, which most people predict the Rockets to do, by way of Connecticut's Donovan Clingan.
However, the latest mock draft by Bleacher Nation's Matt Rooney has the franchise selecting French sensation Zaccharie Risacher. Rooney's synopsis is below.
"Houston has one of the most entertaining and talented young cores in the NBA, and Risacher would give them a bit of a unicorn to work with in terms of his skillset. He’s a typical three-and-D player that any team would want, and giving him to Ime Udoka to work with feels like it would be great for his development."
Risacher is expected by most to be selected just one pick ahead of where Houston is drafted, as the Washington Wizards are the overwhelming favorite to select the French utility player with the second overall pick. There's even been speculation regarding the Hawks' potential interest in selecting him first overall.
Rooney, however, has the Hawks taking French center Alex Sarr and Washington Wizards taking Serbian point guard Nikola Topic with their respective picks.
Risacher is an excellent two-way player with the capability of playing the shooting guard or small forward position, due to his 6-foot-8 frame and versatility. He's a plug-and-play player and can shoot the three ball and clamp down on the opposing side of the floor.
We'll see if he's available when Houston is on the clock!
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.