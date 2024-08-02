Rockets Land Cousin of Franchise Icon in Early 2025 Mock Draft
With the 2024 NBA Draft long gone, the focus has shifted to next year's draft. Especially considering the level of talent that's engulfed in the draft class.
Sure, the main draw is Cooper Flagg, who is regarded as one of the better prospects of the last decade, but it doesn't stop there. Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe are all fine prospects that would be great additions for virtually any franchise.
The Houston Rockets will surely not be drafting any of those names, as they returned the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 pick, in exchange for draft capital belonging to the Phoenix Suns.
Although crazier things have happened, like Cam Whitmore falling to pick 20 in last year’s draft. In the latest mock draft by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, the Rockets land the 22nd pick and select Hunter Sallis, an All-ACC player from just a year ago.
Boone's synopsis is below.
"Sallis has First Team All-American potential after busting out with Wake last year as an All-ACC performer and earning NBA Draft buzz before returning to school. He's made big strides with his jumper and 3-point shot in particular and has added playmaking to his all-around skill set. Pick acquired via trade from Suns."
Ironically enough, Sallis is the cousin of James Harden, the Rockets' franchise icon and fan favorite.
Sallis led Wake Forest in scoring and 3-point shooting, posting 18 points per contest on 40.5 percent from deep. All told, Sallis ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring, and long-range shooting, while finishing 12th in true shooting (59.6 percent).
